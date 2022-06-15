Helen M. Farrelly

AUBURN — Helen M. Farrelly, 56, of Auburn passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 in the Auburn Rehab and Nursing Center.

Helen was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late George and Marion Kiblin Pellett. Helen was employed by Auburn Rehab and Nursing Center.

She is survived her husband, Richard; sister, Shirley Martinez; brothers: James Pellett (JoAnn), Dick Pellett (Peg), David Pellett; Godchild, Gabriella Stott; nieces, nephew and cousins.

Calling hour for Helen will be Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. in the Heieck–Pelc Funeral Home. LLC, 42 E. Genesee St,. Auburn. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneral home.com.