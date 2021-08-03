Helen (Macyczko) Blaisdell Brooks

Helen is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert Blaisdell and Marcie Bannon, of VA; nieces: Joan (Jack) Thomas, Carolyn (Gene) Kolczynski, Gloria (Paul) Vitale, Sandy Hopkins, Karen "Kiki" Clarke and Kathy Evans; nephews: Michael Vinciguerra, David (Carla) Prystal, John, Michael and Richard Macyczko; her goddaughter Trudy Kreydatus Sweeney; her beloved caregivers Cynthia Anderson, Joanne Charles, Julie Simmons and Kathy Pinckney; and many cherished in-laws, great- and great-great nieces and nephews, and friends.

Remarkable for her strength, faith and endurance, she overcame many family hardships, tragedies and medical challenges during her long life. Helen was full-time caregiver to her own parents, Michael and Eva (Menebar) Macyczko before their passing: they were Ruthenian immigrants from an area known for volatility and frequently shifting borders in what was at the time Austria, and upon arrival in Auburn became early communicants of SS. Peter & Paul parish.

Helen also was predeceased by her first husband, Gordon Blaisdell and their infant son, Gary; and her second husband, Donald C. "Mike" Brooks. She was the last surviving member of 10 siblings whom she never ceased missing, including brothers Andrew, Michael, John, Steve and Joe; and sisters Julia, Anna, Irene and Mary.