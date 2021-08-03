Helen (Macyczko) Blaisdell Brooks
AUBURN - On Friday, July 30, 2021, Helen (Macyczko) Blaisdell Brooks passed away at The Commons on St Anthony, accompanied by faithful caregivers and her goddaughter. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A feisty, fun-loving and proud Auburnian, she lived most of her 94 years in Cayuga County. Helen had a lively interest in local history and current events, and was firmly rooted in her Catholic faith. As a first generation American she was proud of her Ukrainian heritage, and delighted in the variety and excitement of 20th century Auburn's thriving industries, theater district and immigrant neighborhoods.
Helen was quick to share her brilliant smile, sense of style and infectious laugh, and was well-known as a familiar energetic walker and bus-rider around town. She wore her heart on her sleeve, and readily lent a friendly word and sympathetic ear to anyone she met. An avid music lover, she looked forward to taking Centro to the State Fair each year to hear the live performances; to see the displays, farm animals and the latest butter sculpture; and to "get her baked potato."
She had a warm, generous maternal heart, and her greatest joy was spending time with children in every generation of her own family as well as those of neighbors and friends. Kids loved her right back, and enjoyed gathering on her porch to visit with "Aunt Helen." Her most cherished vocation was as a devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, homemaker, neighbor and friend.
Helen is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert Blaisdell and Marcie Bannon, of VA; nieces: Joan (Jack) Thomas, Carolyn (Gene) Kolczynski, Gloria (Paul) Vitale, Sandy Hopkins, Karen "Kiki" Clarke and Kathy Evans; nephews: Michael Vinciguerra, David (Carla) Prystal, John, Michael and Richard Macyczko; her goddaughter Trudy Kreydatus Sweeney; her beloved caregivers Cynthia Anderson, Joanne Charles, Julie Simmons and Kathy Pinckney; and many cherished in-laws, great- and great-great nieces and nephews, and friends.
Remarkable for her strength, faith and endurance, she overcame many family hardships, tragedies and medical challenges during her long life. Helen was full-time caregiver to her own parents, Michael and Eva (Menebar) Macyczko before their passing: they were Ruthenian immigrants from an area known for volatility and frequently shifting borders in what was at the time Austria, and upon arrival in Auburn became early communicants of SS. Peter & Paul parish.
Helen also was predeceased by her first husband, Gordon Blaisdell and their infant son, Gary; and her second husband, Donald C. "Mike" Brooks. She was the last surviving member of 10 siblings whom she never ceased missing, including brothers Andrew, Michael, John, Steve and Joe; and sisters Julia, Anna, Irene and Mary.
The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to all of those who have offered their kindness, service and respect to Helen and her family during her last most challenging years - to our friends at Schwartz Towers, Home Instead, and The Faatz-Crofut Home; to Melissa Lambertson, Debbie Canino, Jill Seeley, and the dedicated 7th floor staff and therapists at The Commons at St. Anthony; our thanks also to Celestine and Kayc McHone at Optum Health; also heartfelt gratitude to Janet Taylor at Cayuga County Office for the Aging, and Helen Delaney at Holy Family Parish for all you have done for many years. We have been blessed and enriched by your example and caring support.
Arrangements are by White Chapel Funeral Home. There will be a brief visitation for family and friends from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. and internment at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fleming. Condolences and remembrances may be sent to the family at www.whitechapelfh.com. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a donation in Helen's name may want to consider Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021; the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, 90 Melrose Road, Auburn, NY 13021; or the charity of your choice. Your prayers are always most gratefully received.