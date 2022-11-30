Helen Marie Stearns

AUBURN — Helen Marie Stearns, 77, passed away on Nov. 18, 2022 surrounded by her family at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Marion Stearns, brothers: Charles and Henry, Jr., and dear friend, Susan Sloan.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Lupien; and granddaughters: Alicia Feldman, Beth Nauseef, and Casey Carnicelli; great-granddaughters: Brianna Lemmon, Aubrey Nauseef, Arya and Maddison Freelove; and several nephews and their families.

A native of Auburn, Helen spent most of her life working in service of others. She made many memories and friends by volunteering and at her post at Auburn Memorial Hospital, though most may know her from her long career at Unity House, where she earned the nickname "Sarge." At work and at home, Helen's iron will and cool demeanor belied a kind and generous soul with a sharp, mischievous wit. Despite many hardships and losses, she worked tirelessly for herself and her family, rarely complaining and even more rarely asking for or accepting help.

Her loss came suddenly, but the love and care she showed so many will live and grow as we carry on her memory and legacy.

Calling hours for Helen will be held at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. in Auburn, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. A memorial service will follow at 1:15 p.m. with the Rev. James Enright officiating.

Memorials may be remembered to Unity House, 277 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY 13021.