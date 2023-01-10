Helen (Paoletti) Tassone

WEEDSPORT — Helen (Paoletti) Tassone, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at the age of 93. She was in the loving care of her daughter, Sharon Tassone Briseno and son-in-law, Richard Sanchez in their home in Weedsport.

Helen was born in Syracuse, the daughter of the late Olindo and Josephine (Grillo) Paoletti.

She retired from Hutchings Psychiatric Center after more than 20 years of service. Helen's life included many joys such as dancing, cooking, traveling, crocheting, sewing, friends and a good slot machine. She is most famous for her incomparable spaghetti sauce and meatballs, beautifully crocheted blankets and baby clothes and intricate Christmas stockings.

Above everything, she cherished her family. She will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to be loved by her.

She is survived by her loving children: Vincent (Nancy) Tassone, Steven (Sharle) Tassone, Sharon Tassone Briseno (Richard Sanchez); 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three siblings: Lillian Catrambone, Frank Paoletti, Anita Russell; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Helen was also predeceased by brothers: Armand and Paul Paoletti, and sister, Viola Abbott.

There are no services at this time.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

Donations in her name can be made to Hospice of CNY.