Helen R. Graney

AUBURN — A Memorial Mass for Helen R. Graney will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church. Helen, a lifelong Auburnian, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Her family wishes to thank the staff at Finger Lakes Center for Living for the excellent care and comfort she received.

A graduate of Holy Family High School, Helen was a forty five year employee, as an operator of the New York Telephone Company. A member of the Telephone Pioneers retirement club, Helen had an infectious smile, always putting others first, was an avid reader, who loved the time spent with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was member of St. Alphonsus Church, and the Altar & Rosary Society at St. Alphonsus.

Helen was predeceased by a daughter, Catherine Burger; a son, Robert Graney; and her husband of fifty seven years, Joseph Graney.