Helen Reilley Fromel

Aug 24, 1935 - Jan. 5, 2021

OWASCO - Helen Reilley Fromel, of Owasco, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony Street.

Helen was born in Auburn, August 24, 1935 a daughter of the late Howard and Margaret Ann Cullen Reilley. She was a graduate of Skaneateles High School with the Class of 1952, and S.U.N.Y. Morrisville with the Class of 1958. She was a former Nurse at Mercy Hospital and later Mercy Health & Rehabilitation Center. Helen had also provided Nursing in private duty care.

A lifelong parishioner of St. Ann's Church, Owasco, she enjoyed working the successful Chicken Barbecue and all the church activities. It was Helen who petitioned the Owasco Town Council to raise the flags on Memorial Day and Fourth of July along Owasco Road.

Her husband of sixty one years, Donald Fromel, passed away in 2020. Surviving is their son David and wife Kelly Fromel, Auburn; grandchildren Branden Fromel and Jessica Fromel; great-grandchildren Jordan and Lorelei; nieces, nephews; and in-laws, cousins.

She was predeceased by her siblings Francis, Thomas and Richard Reilley, Margaret Ann DeLuca and Mary Burns.