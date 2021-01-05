Helen (Theriault) Moskos

AURELIUS — Helen (Theriault) Moskos, 94, of Aurelius, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at The Commons on Saint Anthony.

She was born in Carthage, the daughter of the late Joseph and Melinda Theriault and had resided in the Auburn area for the past few years.

Helen previously worked for more than 20 years at Foster Weeks Insurance Agency in Gouverneur.

She is survived by her loving brother, Joseph Raymond Theriault; a sister, Carol Ann Lynch; several other relatives, close friends and neighbors in the area.

In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband, George; a son, Terry L. Cobey; and two brothers: Joseph Edmund and Joseph Vilas Theriault.

A private graveside service will be held later this week in St. Joseph's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.