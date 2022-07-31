Helen 'Tootsie' L. (Carpenter) Johnston

May 13, 1926 - July 23, 2022

THROOP - Helen "Tootsie" L. (Carpenter) Johnston, 96, wife of the late Charles (Bud) Johnston of Hume Lane, Throop, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022. Born in Auburn on May 13, 1926. Helen was the daughter of the late Chauncey and Beatrice Carpenter. Attended Mutton Hill School House and West High until 11th grade when she left school to help at home.

She later earner her GED. In 1952 she met the love of her life while working at American Locomotive (ALCO). They had six children whom she devoted her life to. While her husband was in the Strategic Air Command (SAC) from 1952 to 1973 she supported her husband as an air force wife.

She was an artist, painter, a writer and loved to sing. An Auburn Amateur Radio Association member (call sign N2TRD) she worked alongside her husband at the Great Race managing emergency communications in partnership with local emergency response professionals. She loved Scrabble, Jeopardy, gardening, fashion, laughter and above all to entertain her family.

Predeceased by her husband Charles, she is survived by her sister, Geraldine Badman of Locke, NY; six children, Gerard (Carol) Johnston of Austin, TX, David Johnston of Auburn, Chris Johnston of Austin, TX, JoAnn Harris of Auburn, Jacqueline (John) Agati of Auburn, Ted (Debby) Johnston of Cayuga; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Calling hours for Helen will be conducted Monday, August 1, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn. A memorial service will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home. A graveside service will be offered Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

