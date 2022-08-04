Helen Zamniak Del Favero

Helen Zamniak Del Favero, 86, passed peacefully Sunday, July 31, 2022 at home, with her devoted husband of 65 years, Peter, by her side. She is also survived by two sons; Steven and Richard Del Favero, of Auburn; and one daughter, Christine Del Favero, of Fayetteville. In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by special niece, Sandy Delmonte (Bob); and several nieces and nephews.

Helen was a graduate of Auburn Central High School, and was employed by Cayuga County Community College in the Publications/Communications office for 25 years, until her retirement in 1999. She was a communicate of Holy Family Church where she volunteered her services. She was also an RSVP Volunteer at the Calvary Food Pantry as well as the Mercy Rehabilitation Center. Helen loved her Polka music and a good joke. She and Peter enjoyed traveling and visited many places including Bermuda, Puerto Rico, Italy and Hawaii.

Besides her parents, Catherine and Harry Zamniak, Helen was predeceased by her siblings; Mary Panko, Anna Rousset, Sophie Bellnier, Pearl Fallat, Katie Bilinski and Olga Mosley and brothers Steve, Nick, John and Harry Zamniak; close niece Deb (Panko) Bouck.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc. 197 South St. Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Helen to the Calvary Food Pantry, 90 Franklin St. Auburn, NY 13021 or Holy Family Church, 85 North St., Auburn, NY 13021

