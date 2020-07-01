Henry "Butch" Mazzeo

Butch was born June 6, 1947, the son of the late Henry "Hank" and Mary Capone Mazzeo. He was a life resident of the Auburn area. He was a devoted husband to Mary Joyce, loving father to Jen and Kerry and grandfather to his five grandchildren. People knew "Butch" as a dog lover and avid golfer. He worked 12 years for Veterinarian Doc "Farmer" Ryan, and then more than 25 years for the Cayuga County Highway Department as a heavy equipment operator. Throughout his life he enjoyed guiding his family and friends to develop a love and appreciation of golf, baseball, bowling and basketball. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to beaches and golf vacations. He was a 46 year member of Dutch Hollow Country Club where he and Mary Joyce often played competitive rounds of Golf.