Henry "Butch" Mazzeo
June 28, 2020 — June 6, 1947
AUBURN — After a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease, Henry "Butch" Mazzeo left this world on Sunday June 28, 2020 with his wife Mary Baran Mazzeo and daughters Jennifer Ryan and Kerry Hogan by his side.
Butch was born June 6, 1947, the son of the late Henry "Hank" and Mary Capone Mazzeo. He was a life resident of the Auburn area. He was a devoted husband to Mary Joyce, loving father to Jen and Kerry and grandfather to his five grandchildren. People knew "Butch" as a dog lover and avid golfer. He worked 12 years for Veterinarian Doc "Farmer" Ryan, and then more than 25 years for the Cayuga County Highway Department as a heavy equipment operator. Throughout his life he enjoyed guiding his family and friends to develop a love and appreciation of golf, baseball, bowling and basketball. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to beaches and golf vacations. He was a 46 year member of Dutch Hollow Country Club where he and Mary Joyce often played competitive rounds of Golf.
Butch and Mary would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 4, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Mary Joyce, daughter Jennifer Ryan and husband Jerry granddaughters Meghan and Stacey, daughter Kerry Hogan and husband Michael "Hoggie", and grandchildren Finley, Tucker and Teagan, his brother Patrick "Tico" and his wife Nancy Mazzeo, nephew Jarrod, his aunt Dorthea Mazzeo, many cousin, and his loving dog and pal Charlee Rose.
Friends are invited to call Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State Street. Masks must be worn, social distancing will be observed and to comply with the State Mandate only ten visitors will be allowed at any one time.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 A.M. Thursday in Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.Contributions may be made in "Butch's" memory to the Alzheimer's Association.
To leave a message of condolence please go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.
