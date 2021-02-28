Henry H. Margretta, Sr.

Hank worked for many years at the Miller Bottling Plant in Sennett. Hank was well loved and loved well. He had very few complaints in life, except onions and hazelnut coffee. Hank enjoyed wine, women and song. He also loved the sun, motorcycles, the beach, camping, playing golf and garage sales. Hank had a knack for stretching his fixed income. Hank couldn't wait for tomorrow to come, because he knew he always got a little better looking. His laid back attitude and warm smile will be missed by his family and friends.