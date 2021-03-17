Henry J. Arnts, Jr.

Jan. 20, 1921 - Mar. 15, 2021

AUBURN - Henry J. Arnts, Jr., 90, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at The Commons in Auburn, NY. Henry was born in the Town of Mentz the son of Henry, Sr. and Rieka (Houtsager) Arnts .

He was employed for many years with TRW as a Machinist. He served his country in the National Guard. He was a member of the Port Byron United Methodist Church.

He was predeceased by his parents and his three sisters: Helena Northrup, Rieka Saya and Anna Manrow.

He is survived by several nieces, nephews; as well as many great nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours. A family graveside services will be held at a later date. Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron has charge of arrangements.

