Henry W. Schwartz

AUBURN - Henry W. Schwartz, 58, of Auburn, passed away January 13, 2021 following a brief illness. Born in Auburn he was the beloved son of the late Ralph and Evelyn Stewart Schwartz.

He was a graduate of Auburn High School and a graduate of LeMoyne College. He was most recently employed at Walmart, where he worked for many years.

Henry was a big baseball fan. His favorite team was the Yankees. He loved music, played trumpet in the high school marching band and sang in his church's choir.

He will be remembered for many things but especially his kindness and the ready smile he always had for everyone.

Surviving are a brother Craig (Linda) Schwartz; sisters Patricia (Steve Kubarek) Schwartz, Lyn Goodness and Audrey (Jack Mahoney) Schwartz; nieces Lisa, Katie and Sara; and nephews Darrin, Christopher and Ryan. Henry was also great uncle to Jameson and Siena.

A private memorial service will be held for the family. Spring burial will be in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Henry's memory may be made to Auburn Community Hospital Foundation.

