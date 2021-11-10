Herbert 'Mick' G. Freitag

SKANEATELES — Herbert "Mick" G. Freitag, 86, of Skaneateles, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at his home.

He was born in Cassopolis, MI, the son of the late Gustav and Erna (Posenauer) Freitag. "Herb" or "Mick" as he was affectionately known by his family and friends graduated from Skaneateles High School and served honorably in the Air Force in the mid 1950s. Mick was a lifelong farmer and 45-year employee of General Electric (more recently known as General Dynamics) where he worked as a Technical Publications and Training Specialist, helping to advance the US Navy's Ballistic Missile Defense Program. Mick's warming smile and charismatic ways made it real easy to enjoy his company, wherever he was. He will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his loving companion, Veronica "Roni" Benson, of Skaneateles; children: Caroll (Michael) Maholick, of SC, Allen Freitag, of Skaneateles, Carrie Freitag (Margaret Kerouac), of NH, and Karen Davis "adopted daughter"; grandchildren: Andrew and Michael Yi, Zachary "Erik" Maholick, Karley and Ava Davis; a brother Heinz "Hank" (Ronna) Freitag, of CA; as well as several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Beverly, a son, William, and brother, Harry Freitag.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated this Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. in St. Mary's Church, Auburn. Burial will follow in Soule Cemetery where military honors will be accorded, followed by a gathering at the Freitag Farm in Skaneateles.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mottville Volunteer Fire Department or the National Organization of Parents of Murdered Children (pomc.org).

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.