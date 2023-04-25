Herbert W. Graham

AUBURN — Herbert W. Graham, 82, of Auburn, died Friday, April 21, 2023. Herbert was a life resident of the Auburn area, and until his retirement was employed by Roach Farms in Venice Center.

He is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Joseph) Grillo, of Auburn; his sisters: Veronica Thorn, of Syracuse and Elizabeth Piatt, of Auburn; and his stepchildren: George, Rick and Mark Kushaney and Connie King; along with several grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley in 2011, and his daughter, Starr Morris.

Friends are invited to call Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 11 a.m. until noon with a service to follow at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St. Burial will be in Weedsport Rural Cemetery.