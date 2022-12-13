Herman T. Wellauer

July 26, 1932 - Dec. 10, 2022

NILES — Herman T. Wellauer, 90, of 4303 Harter Rd., died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at the Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn.

Herman was born July 26, 1932 in the town of Niles to the late Walter Wellauer, Sr. and Mary (Bregi) Wellauer. After graduating from Moravia High School, he worked on the family farm for two years.

He enlisted in the Navy and served from 1954–1974.

He retired in 1996 with 20 years from Mercy Rehab Center. He was a member of the West Niles Fire Department. Herman was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He is survived by his son, Mark W. Wellauer (Christina Smith); his daughter, Donna M. Egbert; grandson, Scott V.M. Egbert, of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Herman was predeceased by his wife, Barbara G. Wellauer (2001), his siblings: Henry "Hank" Hulda (Morgan), Walter, Jr., David, grandson, Mark Wellauer, Jr. (1984), and niece, Cindy Morgan.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3166 Miller Rd., Auburn, NY. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church. Burial will be next spring in the Owasco Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., Auburn.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the West Niles Fire Department, 3956 Valentine Road, Moravia, NY 13118.

To offer condolences, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.