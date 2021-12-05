Hilda (Boyd) Brokaw

Feb. 9, 1928 - Dec. 1, 2021

AUBURN - Hilda (Boyd) Brokaw, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Finger Lakes Center for Living where she had lived for the last ten years. She was born February 9, 1928 in Auburn, NY to the late Laura and Frederick Boyd. She was a graduate of Skaneateles Central High School.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard on December 19, 2009. They went to a two-room grade school together in Owasco.

She is survived by her sister Jean (Boyd) Rysanek of Bradenton, FL; her daughters: Amy Casella (Tom) and Laurie Armstrong (Tom); four grandchildren: Daniel Gallinger (Michelle), Lauren Gallinger Carroll (Dave), Anika Johnson (Charlie), and Lisette Satterwhite (Kelly); along with seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was a member of the Owasco Reformed Church where she sang in the choir. She was the United States Postmaster in Owasco for years, having the post office in the front room of their house. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Hilda's memory to the Owasco Reformed Church or the Finger Lakes Center for Living.

Burial in Owasco Rural Cemetery and a memorial service to be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Langham Funeral Home LLC. Condolences may be made by visiting www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com.