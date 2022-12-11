Hilda W. Miller

SCIPIO CENTER - Hilda W. Miller, 96, of Scipio Center, passed away November 29,2022 at Auburn Community Hospital, after a very brief illness.

She was born in Jordan, NY, the daughter of the late LeRoy and Blanche (Bishop) Center.

Hilda lived her life in various places in central New York, with the exception of residing in Virginia for a couple years.

She was a former Clyde High School graduate, Class of 1943. Hilda was a world class cook and baker. She was an avid reader and loved her newspapers, magazines, and crossword puzzles.

Hilda was very proud to be a childcare provider for many years, caring for more than forty children in Moravia, NY. Hilda loved being around her family and cherished the memories spent with each of them. She will be sadly missed.

In addition to her parents, Hilda was predeceased by two granddaughters, Alisha Center and Deseree (Center) Evans; two sisters, Luella Cuddeback and Dorothy "Mary" Race; a brother, Sherman D. Center; niece Elizabeth "Bette" (Cuddeback) Garrigane; nephews Sherman L. Center and Robert Cuddeback.

She is survived by three sons, Donald B. (Loralee) Center of Littleton, CO, Allan S. (Lisa) Miller of Scipio Center, NY, Paul S. (Mary) Miller of Mechanicsville, VA; ten grandchildren, Mary (Jim) Walworth, Eric Corlett, Robin Center, Jamie Lynn Center, Steven (Charlotte) Center, Daniel (Katie) Center, Shannon Center, Brian Miller, Carson Miller and Laci Miller; 22 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; nieces Sandra L. Race, JoAnn (Robert) Gould, Mary Jane (Les) Reynolds, Kaye Cuddeback; and several great-nieces and nephews.

At her request, there will be no public services or calling hours. A private graveside service will be conducted in the spring at the convenience of the family in Conquest Village Cemetery in Conquest, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY.

A special thank you to Hilda's aides: Katie, Tracy, Tammy, Amy, Margaret, and Nicole for their extra loving care and compassion through the years.

"Goodbyes are not the end - they simply mean we will miss you. To live in the hearts, we leave behind is not to die."

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.