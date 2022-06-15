Howard A. Walrad

Nov. 10, 1941 - June 13, 2022

LANSING — Howard A. Walrad, 80, of Lansing, NY passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, NY.

Born Nov. 10, 1941 in Genoa, NY, he was the son of the late Russell and Helen Goss Walrad. Always a jokester, Howard was retired from Cargill, attended Lansing United Methodist Church and was a member of Lansing Senior Citizens.

Howard is survived by his wife, Eloise (Tilton) Walrad, of Lansing, NY; sisters: Irene Warner, of Genoa, NY and Mary Ellen Stevens, of Venice Center, NY; son, A.J. "Anthony" (Amanda) Walrad, of Enfield, NY; twin grandchildren: Ava and Liam Walrad; granddaughter, Olivia Walrad, of Odessa, NY; his former wife, Patricia (Sherman) Walrad Card, of Lansing, NY; stepson, Robert Cobane; several nieces and nephews. In addition, he was predeceased by his wife, Shirley Walrad; daughter, Tammy Ann Walrad; son, Howard "Hodie" Walrad, Jr.; sister, Jean Marie Walrad and brother, George Walrad.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to funeral services at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022 at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 West Main St., Dryden, NY with Rev. Alison Schmied officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Lansing, NY.

In Howard's words "Let's git 'er done." In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society. Online condolences at www.perkinsfh.com.