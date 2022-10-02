Howard Arthur Archer

July 3, 1940 - Sept. 29, 2022

AUBURN - Howard Arthur Archer passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020 at Auburn Rehabilitation and Health Center.

Howard was born July 3, 1940 to the late Harold and Nelliemae Archer. He lived the majority of is life in Ilion, NY where he worked for the Remington Arms for 35 years. He enjoyed woodworking, engines, and was always ready to mow a lawn. He was happiest when he was doing and helping.

Howard is survived by his son Howard II (Cassandra); and daughter Amy; he also leaves behind seven siblings; and his beloved grandchildren Hunter, Aidan, and Ashlyn.

The family would like to offer their sincerest thanks to the staff and fellow residents of the Home for providing such wonderful care and support to Howard over the last several years.

There will be no services. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Services.