Howard Cuddeback

Mar. 17, 1920 - Jan. 23, 2021

SKANEATELES - Howard Cuddeback, of 38A Skaneateles, died at "The Commons" in Auburn January 23, 2021 just two months before turning 101.

Born March 17, 1920 to Earl and Bertha Badman Cuddeback he was preceded by one brother and seven sisters living on the family farm just outside the Hamlet of Owasco. They were the ninth generation of the Original first family to settle in Skaneateles.

Howard was a man who wore many hats. He was a devoted farmer, husband and father and loved fishing, hunting and community involvement where he developed life-time friendships.

Howard served as Niles Town Justice of the Peace, twelve years as Niles Town Supervisor and one year as the Chairman of the Cayuga County Board of Supervisors. He was a Life-time member of New Hope Fire Department, Elks Club in Auburn, and the Kellogsville I.O.O.F. Lodge. He also enjoyed many years of selling and using Growers Fertilizer, taking care of the soil from which he made his living.