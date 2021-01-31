Howard Cuddeback
Mar. 17, 1920 - Jan. 23, 2021
SKANEATELES - Howard Cuddeback, of 38A Skaneateles, died at "The Commons" in Auburn January 23, 2021 just two months before turning 101.
Born March 17, 1920 to Earl and Bertha Badman Cuddeback he was preceded by one brother and seven sisters living on the family farm just outside the Hamlet of Owasco. They were the ninth generation of the Original first family to settle in Skaneateles.
Howard was a man who wore many hats. He was a devoted farmer, husband and father and loved fishing, hunting and community involvement where he developed life-time friendships.
Howard served as Niles Town Justice of the Peace, twelve years as Niles Town Supervisor and one year as the Chairman of the Cayuga County Board of Supervisors. He was a Life-time member of New Hope Fire Department, Elks Club in Auburn, and the Kellogsville I.O.O.F. Lodge. He also enjoyed many years of selling and using Growers Fertilizer, taking care of the soil from which he made his living.
Howard leaves behind Helen Eberhardt his childhood sweetheart and wife of 79 years; two sons, Richard (Mary Hunt) and Steven (Teri Coulson); three daughters, Jean (Robert) Conklin, Rose (Larry) Roser and Mary Anne (Skip) Ryerson; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren.
Howard and Helen enjoyed many winters in Florida but always returned on his March birthday to give guidance and support to his youngest son Steven who is carrying on the Cuddeback Farms legacy. Howard's favorite quote was "If you take care of the land, the land will take care of you."
Celebration of his life and burial will take place in the Spring at Owasco Rural Cemetery.
Contributions may be sent to New Hope Fire Dept., 5947 New Hope Rd., Moravia, NY 13118.
Funeral arrangements are with the Wade Funeral Home, Moravia, NY.