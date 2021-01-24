Howard Louis Jennings

July 22, 1934 - Jan. 14, 2021

WILMINGTON, NC - Howard Louis Jennings, 86, of Wilmington, NC and formerly Winter Haven, Florida, and Weedsport, NY, passed away peacefully at home with his family on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Born in Syracuse, NY to Howard Jennings, Sr. and Doris Burgess Jennings, he grew up Pompey, NY and graduated from Weedsport Central School. Howard resided in Weedsport and Cato for more than 60 years.

Howard was truly a man who was the salt of the earth, sincere, kind and generous. He was the original McGyver and jack of all trades, he could fix and restore anything from hydraulic equipment to houses and rental properties. He worked on his family farm in his younger years, then General Electric in Syracuse for 20 years. He owned several businesses and "Howie" restored cars, trucks and campers and tractors.

Howard and his wife, Fay, loved to travel with their 5th wheel and enjoyed visiting family and friends far and wide. "Snow birds" for years and then permanent residents of Florida, he loved attending live music and jams, especially Country Western and Bluegrass.