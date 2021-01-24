Howard Louis Jennings
July 22, 1934 - Jan. 14, 2021
WILMINGTON, NC - Howard Louis Jennings, 86, of Wilmington, NC and formerly Winter Haven, Florida, and Weedsport, NY, passed away peacefully at home with his family on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Born in Syracuse, NY to Howard Jennings, Sr. and Doris Burgess Jennings, he grew up Pompey, NY and graduated from Weedsport Central School. Howard resided in Weedsport and Cato for more than 60 years.
Howard was truly a man who was the salt of the earth, sincere, kind and generous. He was the original McGyver and jack of all trades, he could fix and restore anything from hydraulic equipment to houses and rental properties. He worked on his family farm in his younger years, then General Electric in Syracuse for 20 years. He owned several businesses and "Howie" restored cars, trucks and campers and tractors.
Howard and his wife, Fay, loved to travel with their 5th wheel and enjoyed visiting family and friends far and wide. "Snow birds" for years and then permanent residents of Florida, he loved attending live music and jams, especially Country Western and Bluegrass.
Howard and Fay enjoyed ballroom dancing and competed in Nassau, Bahamas and throughout Central New York, and were members of the Cayuga Cut-Ups square dance club. They fell in love at a square dance and have been dancing ever since.
Howard is survived by his wife of 66 years, Fay (Archambo) Jennings; his brother, Carlton Jennings of CA; daughters Debra Jennings DiNatale (Tom) of Carolina Beach, NC; Gail Jennings of Wilmington, NC, three grandchildren, Gregory Brown (Sarah)of VA, Michele Brown Nansteel (Gabriel) Clayton, NC and Christy Lynn Cooke, Wilmington; four great grandchildren; several step grandchildren; nieces; nephews; in addition to sisters-in-law Mary Bishop,TX and Jean Thayer Auburn.
His Celebration of Life with be virtual on the Andrews Mortuary website 0bit/@andrewsmortuary.com
If you wish, in lieu of flowers, please donate in his honor to: American Heart Association
https:////www2.heart.org//site//SPageNavigator//donatenow_heart.html?s_src=mobile