Hunter James Hanmore

He was born in Auburn, the son of Jason and Kristie Hanmore and was a senior expecting to graduate from Auburn High School this year. Hunter had many passions, including, anything about cars or motorcycles, especially their motors and how they performed. He also loved following Fantasy Football and was extremely proud when he could defeat his father. Hunter was brilliant when it came to numbers and was a select member of the very limited P-Tech Group. He enjoyed his encounters with his friends and will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to get to know him.