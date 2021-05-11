Hunter James Hanmore
AUBURN — Hunter James Hanmore, 17, of Auburn passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse.
He was born in Auburn, the son of Jason and Kristie Hanmore and was a senior expecting to graduate from Auburn High School this year. Hunter had many passions, including, anything about cars or motorcycles, especially their motors and how they performed. He also loved following Fantasy Football and was extremely proud when he could defeat his father. Hunter was brilliant when it came to numbers and was a select member of the very limited P-Tech Group. He enjoyed his encounters with his friends and will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to get to know him.
He is survived by his mother, Kristie Hanmore, of Auburn; his father, Jason (Terri Deal) Hanmore, of Oswego; three siblings: Cristifer Hanmore (Chelsey Kopp), Jordan Hanmore, Sabrina Hanmore; two step-siblings: Brandon and Madison Benedict; grandmother, Cynthia; and grandfather, Michael Bills; great-grandmother, Kathy Evans; niece, Kadence; and nephew, Avery Hanmore; niece, Isabella; nephew, Xander; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends.
He was predeceased by his grandmother Betsy Wyant.
A celebration of Hunter's life will be held this Saturday, May 15, 2021 starting at 3 p.m. in the Sennett Fire House Hall, 3526 Franklin St. Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Sennett Fire Department, c/o Hunter Hanmore.
Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.