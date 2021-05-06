Ian Travis Nolan

AUBURN — Ian Travis Nolan, 37, of Auburn, NY passed away unexpectedly on May 3, 2021. Born and raised in Auburn, NY, Ian was a self-taught computer whiz spending most of his time working on computers and building websites. He was the families "go to" guy for tech support and was always happy to help.

In his younger years Ian enjoyed snow skiing, swimming, playing the saxophone and drums, as well as participating with the Auburn Players Community Theater. Some of his favorite times were spent at the Sterling Renaissance Festival and sharing good times with the family at their camp. He was an avid poker player and was always up for a game of backgammon. Ian was a compassionate soul who adored animals, especially his feline companions. He rarely met a stray that he didn't take in. He loved to read and his thirst for knowledge was never quenched. He was a deep thinker who loved to learn and try new things.

Ian is survived by his mother, Virginia Radford and his father, Timothy "Thames" (Kimberly) Nolan, of Auburn. He is also survived by brothers: Richard Radford, Robert (Michael) Radford, and Tristan Nolan; as well as his cats: Ollie and Baby Bella. He is further survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other close family and friends.