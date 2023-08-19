AUBURN - Ida S. (Campagnola) Musso, 91, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday morning, August 15, 2023, at The Commons on Saint Anthony, with her loving family at her side. She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late John and Elsie (Finizio) Campagnola. Ida was a very devout Catholic and longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church.

In her earlier years, she worked as a very talented seamstress for the former Luchar Dress Factory in Auburn. Besides loving to sew, Ida enjoyed tending to her rose garden and caring for the many plants and flowers that made her home even more beautiful. She was an excellent cook and baker and cherished all the special meals she was able to deliciously prepare for her family and friends.

Ida loved caring for her family and especially enjoyed babysitting for her thirteen grandchildren. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her loving children Theresa (Karl F.) Ukolowicz, Ellie (John) Kelly, Claudia (David) Conway, Mario Musso, Mark (Rene') Musso; grandchildren Karl J. (Cassandra Santoro) Ukolowicz, Glen "Michael" (Nancy) Ukolowicz, Christopher (Shalyn) Ukolowicz, Neil (Charlotte Blaisdell) Ukolowicz, Brian (Ginny) Kelly, Kevin (Melody) Kelly, Jason (Amy) Kelly, Sean (Andrea Ashby) Conway, Justin (Cara) Musso, Adam Musso, Amanda Musso, Brandon (Leann) Musso, Kayleigh (Harold) Chism; several great-grandchildren; four sisters, Sarah Gargosh, Barbara O'Hora, Louise DePalma, JoAnne Campagnola; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Ida was also predeceased by her husband, Mario; and a brother, John Campagnola.

A calling hour will be held this Monday, August 21, 2023, in St. Francis of Assisi Church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., with her Mass of Christian burial to immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. in St. Francis Church. Entombment will be in St. Joseph's Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, please consider any donation made in her memory to The Commons on St. Anthony, c/o Activities, 3 St. Anthony Street, Auburn, NY 13021.

The family would like to thank the fifth-floor staff at The Commons for their extra special care and compassion that was shown to Ida during her stay.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.