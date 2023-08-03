Ihor Dilaj

Nov. 24, 1946 - July 29, 2023

SENNETT — Ihor Dilaj, 76, of Sennett, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. He was born in Munich, Germany on Nov. 24, 1946, the son of the late Michael and Rose Dilaj. He graduated from West High School and Auburn Community College earning an Associates degree in science.

Ihor went on to pursue his education at Lock Haven College and attended classes at Penn State. He also went on to further his education in optometry where he graduated in 1974 at Illinois College in Chicago.

Ihor was the owner and operator of the Dilaj's Motor Inn and with enthusiasm he brought in many different bands and music for entertainment, banquets and weddings. He was also known in the area for the ducks, geese and swans staying on the property.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Maag) Dilaj; two brothers-in-law: James Maag and his wife, Denise, Robert Maag and his partner, Kerry. In addition to his parents, Ihor was predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer in 1976.

There will be visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. The funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the Strong Memorial Hospital staff for their wonderful care and support for Ihor and his family.