Ingeborg 'Inge' M. Lisano

AUBURN — Ingeborg "Inge" M. Lisano, 95, formerly of Auburn, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at her home in Fayetteville, NY.

Inge was born in Frankfurt am Main-Sossenheim, Germany, the daughter of Edward and Elisabeth Schaetzlein.

Inge met her husband Peter in Germany during WWII and then moved to Auburn. They were married for 52 years. Inge was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She retired from General Electric after many years. She loved to travel and enjoyed numerous trips back to Germany and other European countries. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Auburn. She was also an avid reader and even after her eyesight failed her continued to enjoy hundreds of audio books.

Inge is survived by her children: Linda (Brad) Blair and Steven (Julie) Lisano, of Sunbury, OH; four grandchildren: Ryan (Corinne) Blair, Renee (David) Giordano, Matthew (Elizabeth) Blair, Joseph (Caitlin) Lisano; and four great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 in the Church of St. Michael & St. Peter, Syracuse. Visitation will be in the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to Mass. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. Arrangements by Butler-Badman Funeral Home, Syracuse, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Macular Degeneration Association, MacularHope.org.