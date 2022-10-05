 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ingeborg 'Inge' M. Lisano

  • 0
Ingeborg "Inge" M. Lisano

Ingeborg 'Inge' M. Lisano

AUBURN — Ingeborg "Inge" M. Lisano, 95, formerly of Auburn, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at her home in Fayetteville, NY.

Inge was born in Frankfurt am Main-Sossenheim, Germany, the daughter of Edward and Elisabeth Schaetzlein.

Inge met her husband Peter in Germany during WWII and then moved to Auburn. They were married for 52 years. Inge was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She retired from General Electric after many years. She loved to travel and enjoyed numerous trips back to Germany and other European countries. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Auburn. She was also an avid reader and even after her eyesight failed her continued to enjoy hundreds of audio books.

Inge is survived by her children: Linda (Brad) Blair and Steven (Julie) Lisano, of Sunbury, OH; four grandchildren: Ryan (Corinne) Blair, Renee (David) Giordano, Matthew (Elizabeth) Blair, Joseph (Caitlin) Lisano; and four great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 in the Church of St. Michael & St. Peter, Syracuse. Visitation will be in the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to Mass. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. Arrangements by Butler-Badman Funeral Home, Syracuse, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Macular Degeneration Association, MacularHope.org.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Weight lifting brings amazing benefits at any age

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News