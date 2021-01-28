Irene Bandas Bashta

Oct. 4, 1928 - Jan. 24, 2021

AUBURN — Irene Bandas Bashta, 92, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in The Commons on St. Anthony. A lifelong resident of Auburn, she was born Oct. 4, 1928, the daughter of the late William and Susan Mazur Bandas.

In her early years, Irene was employed with General Electric, waitressed at Webster's Restaurant and ultimately retired as an operator with New York Telephone. She was a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church and enjoyed shopping, local trips to the casino and traveling to Las Vegas and New York City for plays. Above all she loved spending Sundays with her family.

She is survived by the father of her children, Nicholas Bashta; three daughters: Karen Wilson (Alan), Claudia Bashta, and Paula Gridley (Rick); and one son, Nick Bashta (Denise), all of Auburn; one sister Anna Bandas, of Auburn; six grandchildren: Elizabeth Cuddy (Dan), Nicholas Wilson (Sarah), Jessica Gridley, Stephanie Festa (Mike), Alexis Bashta and Carter Bashta; three great-grandchildren: Georgia Cuddy, Jack Wilson and baby Rocco Festa; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Irene was predeceased by four brothers, William, Stefan "Primo," John and Michael Bandas; sisters, Helen Glowacki and Mary Dolan.