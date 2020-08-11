Irene G. Rindfleisch
Aug. 8, 2020
AUBURN — Irene G. Rindfleisch, 80, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at the Matthew House. Irene was the daughter of the late Richard and Doris Laxton Fraher. Irene graduated in 1958 from Central High School, Auburn. Irene worked at the Tops Friendly Market for many years and she finished her career as a pharmacy technician. She was member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Auburn for many years and member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #96. Irene was such a kind person that could make friends anywhere she was and will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by, husband: Andreas Rindfleisch; sons: Charles Gould and his wife, Erin, Richard Gould, Martin Rindfleisch and his wife, Denise; daughters: Laura Butler and her husband, William, Brenda Loerzel; brother, William Fraher and his wife, Lori; sister, Mary Lou Morgan; sister-in-law, Lorraine Fraher; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; special friends: Pat Treat and Mary Ahearn
In addition to her parents, Irene was predeceased by her first husband, Clinton Gould; son, Andreas Rindfleisch IV; two brothers: Richard and Daniel Fraher; and two grandsons.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. The service will be held privately for the family the next day at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Auburn. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Cayuga, NY.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 10 Prospect St., Auburn, NY 13021 or Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021 in memory of Irene G. Rindfleisch.
