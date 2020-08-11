AUBURN — Irene G. Rindfleisch, 80, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at the Matthew House. Irene was the daughter of the late Richard and Doris Laxton Fraher. Irene graduated in 1958 from Central High School, Auburn. Irene worked at the Tops Friendly Market for many years and she finished her career as a pharmacy technician. She was member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Auburn for many years and member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #96. Irene was such a kind person that could make friends anywhere she was and will be greatly missed by all.