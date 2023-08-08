Irene M. Krebs

Oct. 27, 1957 - July 31, 2023

SAVANNAH — Irene M. Krebs, 65, of Savannah passed away Monday, July 31, 2023. She was born Oct. 27, 1957 in Auburn, NY to the late Herbert and Elizabeth Alcock Krebs Sr.

Irene loved to sew and crochet. She also enjoyed watching scary movies, crime dramas and reading Stephen King novels.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Naomi (fiance Jason Chiles), Thomas (girlfriend and Irene's dear friend, Debra Buettner); and her beloved granddaughter, Charlotte Chiles. Irene is also survived by brother, Robert (Marybeth) Krebs and sister, Linda (Bill Bobbett) Waters; in addition to many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Irene was predeceased by her longtime partner, Richard Curtis, and siblings Herbert Jr., Dennis and Leitha.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local ASPCA or favorite animal rescue.