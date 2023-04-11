Iris Lynn Harvey

March 5, 1978 - April 4, 2023

"Well done, good and faithful servant!" words Iris longed to hear and surely did when she met her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Iris Lynn Harvey was born in Aurora, NY on March 5, 1978 to parents, Mary Hemans and Larry Hemans.

A devoted wife to her high school sweetheart Michael Harvey, Iris treasured her family and was a caring mother to her beloved children: Spencer Kate and Barrett Michael. Iris homeschooled her children and was an active member of the Gracious Village Homeschooling Co-op. She also loved her church family at the Poplar Springs Baptist Church.

Iris is also survived by her three sisters: Aprille (Trent) Allen, Emily (Julio) Cortez, Carly Colbert; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Moore, SC with Pastor Ken Forrester officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gracious Village Co-op. https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheGraciousVillage.

"I shall not die but live and declare the works of the Lord!" -Psalm 118:17. Iris is now more alive than ever in heaven declaring the works of the Lord!