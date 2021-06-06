ITHACA - Iva Euphemia Snyder, age 86, of Ithaca, NY, formerly of Auburn NY and Union Springs, NY passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Groton Community Health Care Center. She was the daughter of the late Orville J. Littlejohn and Julia M. (Johnson) Littlejohn.

Iva is remembered most for her deep faith and relationship with her Savior, Jesus Christ; her love for family and friends; and her beautiful, lyric, soprano voice. Iva was warm, welcoming with a gentle smile and was quick to break into laughter. Wherever she worked or lived, lasting affections were formed with those who knew her. During her life she sang at the Tri Cities Opera; was a beekeeper, a sales associate and a school bus driver. Iva loved to cook, sew, travel, camp, and canoe.