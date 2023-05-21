J. Michael Cox

Oct. 26, 1946 - May 14, 2023

AUBURN - J. Michael Cox, 76, of Auburn, passed away May 14, 2023, in the comfort of his home. Mike was born in Auburn on October 26, 1946, to the late Neal and Elizabeth (White) Cox. Mike held various jobs throughout his life, but the one he enjoyed the most was at Oakwood Service Center, where he was able to work on antique cars. He had a passion for photography and often visited the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge where he captured some of his most amazing photographs.

Mike is survived by his sister, Linda Cox-Randolph; his children Heather Hutton, Ada Rogers and Raymond Cox; his special nephew and niece Brian Cox and Kristee Kiper; along with several grandchildren and many more nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his brothers Robert, Richard, David and Paul Cox; and his special niece, Julie Maier.

Calling hours for Mike will be held on Wednesday, May 24th from 4:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. A memorial service will follow at 6:30pm in the funeral home.

Donations in Mike's memory may be made to the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge.

