J. Ralph Young, Jr.

FLEMING — J. Ralph Young Jr., 90, of Fleming, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at home with his family by his side. He was the son of the late John R. and Alice Nichols Young.

Ralph owned and operated the Fleming Homestead Farm for many years with his wife, Janet. He was active over the years in the 4-H Club and past president of the NYS Jersey Cattle Club. He also was a member of Masonic Lodge #221, Scipio Chapter #173 OES, Past Grand Swordbearer of Masons. Ralph was a member of the Bartow United Methodist Church and an active member of the Fleming Federated Church. Ralph and Janet traveled to all 50 states and the providences of Canada. Ralph and Janet enjoyed their winter home in Bartow for many years.

He is survived by, wife, Janet M. Young; children: James E. (Larraine) Young, Jennie (Thomas) Walczyk, John H. (Debra) Young, Susan (Douglas) Shelmidine, Linda (John) Dascanio; brother, Robert W. (Francis) Young; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was predeceased by his son, Donald R. Young, sisters: Pauline (John) Bower, Jane (Tillman) Bower and Velma (Joe) Bryant.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Fleming Federated Church, 4967 State Route 34, Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Masonic Medical Research Institute, 2150 Bleecker St., Utica, NY 13501, the Fleming Federated Church, in Care of Diane Saxton (4398 Ridge Rd. Union Springs, NY 13160) or Hospice of CNY and of the Finger Lakes, 990 7th N. St., Liverpool, NY 13088 in memory J. Ralph Young Jr.

The family would like to extend sincere thanks to caregivers Alicen Powers, Hospice of CNY and the Finger Lakes, and Bluefield Manor staff and friends.