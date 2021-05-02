Jack F. Strong

Aug. 19, 1935 - Apr. 26, 2021

DADE CITY, FL - Jack F. Strong, age 85, of Dade City, FL, passed away April 26, 2021. He was born August 19, 1935 in Ithaca, NY the son of the late Fred and Charlene (Canon) Strong.

Jack served his country proudly with the United States Marine Corp. Prior to his retirement he was a welder for the Carrier Corporation.

Mr. Strong was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Charlene, and two sisters, Doreen and Sue. He is survived by three daughters, Jackie, Judie, Laura; three sons, Jimmy, Joey, and Guy; one brother, Fred; two sisters, Ginger and Elaine; 10 grandchildren, Kenny, Marissa, Morgan, Andrew, Madison, Abby, Jenna, McKenzie, Brittany, Danielle; and one great-grandchild Hendrix.

Jack was actively involved in the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the Marine Corps League. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marine Corp League, PO Box 1134 Zephyrhills, FL 33539. Arrangements entrusted to Collison-Gramkow Funeral Home & Crematory 500 E. Airport Blvd. Sanford, Florida 32773 Phone (407) 322-3213.