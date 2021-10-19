Jack Matson

SKANEATELES — Jack Matson, 63, of Skaneateles, passed away in the early morning of Oct. 16, 2021. He was a man of integrity and grit who loved his family fiercely.

He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, spent his childhood in Norwalk, CT, and moved to Skaneateles, NY in 1972. Jack was a member of the Skaneateles High School class of 1975. He received his undergraduate degree from SUNY Brockport and went on to earn his MBA from Michigan State University. Jack was employed by Erie Materials as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources. He had a successful career in human resources that spanned over 40 years, a career he planned to retire from in December of this year. He was highly respected in the field of human resources for his excellence. Jack taught business courses at Syracuse University and was a published author on topics of HR.

Jack gave 110% to everything he did. He was a passionate man who cherished his family above everything. Whether it was coaching his grandsons' baseball games or being the orchestrator of family holiday traditions, Jack's family always came first. Jack had the ability to carry on a conversation with anyone, and make that person feel like the most important person in the room. He was cherished by his wife, children, and grandchildren. His advice and ability to reason through any problem will be sorely missed.

Jack is survived by his loving wife and best friend, JoAnne (Malandruccolo) Matson, son, Robert (Alaina) Matson, daughter, Alanna (Jonathan) Bone, all of Skaneateles, his mother, Rosemary Matson, of Florida, his six grandchildren who were the lights of his life, Louisa and Brooks Matson, Jackson, Colton and twins Bria and Cora Bone, a brother, Donald (Kris Kellogg) Matson, his mother-in- law, Yolanda Malandruccolo (Max Gentile).

He was predeceased by his father, Arthur Matson, mother, Roberta (Dell'Orso) Matson, two brothers: John Nicolais Matson and James Matson, and father-in-law, John Malandruccolo.

Calling hours are this Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. at St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles. The funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Skaneateles.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood as often as you can to help save the many people in need of a blood transfusion. Also please consider making a donation in his memory to the Food Bank of CNY, 7066 Interstate Island Rd., Syracuse, NY 13209.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.