Jacob "Champ" David Jones, Sr.
AUBURN - Jacob "Champ" David Jones, Sr., 63 of Auburn, NY went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2021. Champ was a life-long resident of Auburn, the only son of the late Ida Jones and Jacob "Jimmy" Chaffin.
Champ graduated from West High School and then went on to work for Austeel A.K.A. Nucor, where he retired after 38 years of dedicated service. His continuous hard-work and commitment to the company was recognized by all that knew him, and upon retirement he even achieved a plaque acknowledging him for his 30+ years of service with perfect attendance.
Champ was a member of Roosevelt Memorial Baptist Church, well known in his community as a man of strong faith and character and looked up to for his generosity and willingness to help others. To know Champ was to love him. He had a heart of gold and would give anyone the shirt off his back.
One of Champ's passions was sports, especially football and the New York Giants; but also in attending the practices and games of his grandchildren where he provided them encouragement and helped them grow and develop. He was devoted to his grandchildren; not only in sports but in countless hours working with them on their school assignments, providing them with love and support, and offering them guidance. Above all, Champ's strongest passion was his family. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family, and he built bonds that will last a lifetime. He will be deeply missed.
Champ leaves to mourn in his passing his beloved wife of 42 years Jacqueline Churney; six children: Troy (Kelly) Churney, Jacob Jones, Jr., Natasha Newbury, Nakesha Newbury, Krystal (Paul) Lowe and Anthony Jones; nine grandchildren: Enrique, Anthony, Kayla, Troy, Jr., Kiana, Nya, Damian, Malaysia and Iyanna; a great-grandchild Niko Henry.
Along with his parents, Champ was predeceased by four extremely close cousins Bertha Muldrow, Gloria Blount, Virginia Jones and Jeff Everson, four aunts Margery Everson, Jean Scott, Grace Wade and Irene Fletcher, five uncles James, Raymond, Harold and Kenneth Jones and William "Buck" Muldrow, also a cousin Robbie Scott.
Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn, with a home going service to follow at 12:00 PM. Burial will be at Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn.