Jacob "Champ" David Jones, Sr.

AUBURN - Jacob "Champ" David Jones, Sr., 63 of Auburn, NY went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2021. Champ was a life-long resident of Auburn, the only son of the late Ida Jones and Jacob "Jimmy" Chaffin.

Champ graduated from West High School and then went on to work for Austeel A.K.A. Nucor, where he retired after 38 years of dedicated service. His continuous hard-work and commitment to the company was recognized by all that knew him, and upon retirement he even achieved a plaque acknowledging him for his 30+ years of service with perfect attendance.

Champ was a member of Roosevelt Memorial Baptist Church, well known in his community as a man of strong faith and character and looked up to for his generosity and willingness to help others. To know Champ was to love him. He had a heart of gold and would give anyone the shirt off his back.