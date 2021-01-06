Jacqueline Diane Martino

AUBURN — Jacqueline Diane Martino passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 with her loving children by her side. She was born in Auburn to Anthony and Barbara (Melvin) Martino.

Jackie resided most of her life in Auburn. She was a real people person and enjoyed her various jobs. She was very friendly, and she always had a smile on her face. Jackie had a heart of gold. The joys of her life were her children, grandchildren, and her pets.

Jackie is survived by her mother, Barbara Martino, of Auburn; her children: John, Jr., Erin and Justin Speno, and Nicholas Emperato; her cherished grandchildren: Madison, Maryssa, Mason, Mara, Harper and Sophia. She is also survived by her siblings: Katherine Galloway, of Pittsburgh, PA, and Anthony Martino, of Auburn. Jackie was predeceased by her father, Anthony Martino.

Jackie will be greatly missed by her loving nieces and nephews, her extended family and her countless friends. Thank you to her caregivers at Auburn Community Hospital, Upstate Medical Center and Auburn Nursing Home.

A private service was held for Jackie with her family, a wonderful celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Local arrangements are with the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St., Auburn, NY 13021

"To live in the hearts of those we love, is never to die" – Hazel Gaynor