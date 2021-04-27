 Skip to main content
Jacqueline E. Porter

Jan. 25, 1963 - April 21, 2021

AUBURN — Jacqueline E. Porter, 58, of Auburn passed away at her home on April 21, 2021.

She was born Jan. 25, 1963 in Georgetown, SC to Daisy (Cooper) Lambert and Larry Lambert. She worked at Custom Cleaners for over 13 years.

Jacqueline had a love for all things unicorns, dream catchers, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and a shared love of butterflies with her mother and daughter.

Jacqueline is survived by her loving daughter, Natasha and son-in-law, Robert Seneca; her aunt, Larriane Carter; and brother, Larry Lambert; along with many close friends and families.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com

