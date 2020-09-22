AUBURN — Jacqueline J. Johnson, "Jackie", 86, passed away Sept. 16, 2020. Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late George and Helen Adle Wiggins. Jackie was a graduate of East High School Class of 1952 and retired from AAA. She was previously employed for several years with the National Bank of Auburn. Jackie loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and adored her animals, especially her dog Bandit. She had an interest in all crafts but mostly painting and ceramics.