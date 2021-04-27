Jacqueline (Leotta) DiMatteo

Dec. 28, 1934 - April 25, 2021

AUBURN — Jacqueline DiMatteo, 86, of East Lake Road, Auburn passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital.

A lifelong resident of Auburn, she was the daughter of Alfred and Carmela (Siggi) Leotta. Her husband Bruno M. DiMatteo, whom she married on Sept. 1, 1956, passed away on Sept. 17, 2017.

Jacqueline was a lifelong member of St. Francis Church of Assisi, a 1952 graduate of West High School and 1955 graduate of Auburn Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She retired in 1995 from Auburn Memorial Hospital Maternity Department, and had several years at Mercy Hospital as an O.R. Nurse.

Surviving are two children: John and his wife, Allison, of Auburn and Theresa DiMatteo, of Liverpool; brother, Ben Leotta, of East Syracuse, NY; sister, Lucille Cambra, of Kissimmee, FL; grandchildren: Alicia (Keith) Teal, Gregory DiMatteo and Anna DiMatteo (Will Brown); great-grandchildren: McKenna, Miley, Lillian and Mia; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Committal Service for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. in St. Joseph's Mausoleum with the Rev. Louis Vasile officiating. Please remember the guidelines for social distancing and face masks.