Jacqueline Smead Alexander

July 21, 1925 – Feb. 10, 2021

UNION SPRINGS - Jacqueline S. Alexander died peacefully at age 95 on February 10, 2021 at Matthew House in Auburn with family by her side. Born July 21, 1925 in Saratoga Springs, Jackie was the daughter of the late Kenneth W. Smead, Sr. and Catharine Pulver Smead.

She was a graduate of the New York State College for Teachers. Upon graduation, Jackie taught languages at Sherwood Central School. There she met her late husband, Harold E. Alexander, with whom she enjoyed 60 years of marriage, and embarked on life as a farm wife, mother and so much more. For many years, Jackie was a substitute teacher at Southern Cayuga Central School. She was also a 4-H leader, a distinguished member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a Board of Elections Inspector, a member of the Southern Cayuga Garden Club, Southern Cayuga Book Club, Cayuga County Retired Teachers' Association, Roundabout Club and a 70-year member of the Scipioville Presbyterian Church, serving in a variety of leadership roles.

Jackie was a voracious reader and had many friends of all ages. She enjoyed traveling, swimming, fondue, birdwatching, a good Yankee swap, a glass of wine and family gatherings. She lived a long, faithful life.