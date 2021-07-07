 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jacquelynn Tucker Hornbeck

Jacquelynn Tucker Hornbeck

{{featured_button_text}}
Jacquelynn Tucker Hornbeck

Jacquelynn Tucker Hornbeck

March 3, 1927 – June 27, 2021

Born to Grayson and Janet Tucker of Auburn NY, Jackie was a 1945 graduate of East High School, a biology major at The College of Wooster in Ohio, and received an MS in early childhood education from SUNY Cortland. She taught kindergarten at Herman Avenue Elementary School for many happy years. She was married to Frank Wells Hornbeck from 1957 until his death in 2002 and is survived by her daughter, Heather, and son-in-law, Michael Nolan. We trust Jackie is reading a book with a cat on her lap on the shores of Cayuga Lake or toasting the sunset with her dear friends on Siesta Key.

A memorial service will be held in Auburn at a later date. To remember Jackie and her love of animals you can make a donation to the Finger Lakes SPCA. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Common dog problems and solutions to help

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News