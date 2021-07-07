Jacquelynn Tucker Hornbeck

Born to Grayson and Janet Tucker of Auburn NY, Jackie was a 1945 graduate of East High School, a biology major at The College of Wooster in Ohio, and received an MS in early childhood education from SUNY Cortland. She taught kindergarten at Herman Avenue Elementary School for many happy years. She was married to Frank Wells Hornbeck from 1957 until his death in 2002 and is survived by her daughter, Heather, and son-in-law, Michael Nolan. We trust Jackie is reading a book with a cat on her lap on the shores of Cayuga Lake or toasting the sunset with her dear friends on Siesta Key.