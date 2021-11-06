Jak Wrobel
AUBURN - Jak Wrobel, 73, passed away after a brief illness on Nov. 4, 2021. Jak was born in Auburn, NY, the son of the late Edward and Josephine Wrobel. He was a 1966, graduate of Mount Carmel High School and attended ACC. Jak was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Army that included a tour in Vietnam. Jak enjoyed attending the Auburn Doubledays games, and was a member of the Booster Club. He was self-employed as an artist, and was well known throughout the U.S. and abroad. He also participated in several Renaissance troupes throughout the country. Jak and Heather also enjoyed traveling.
Jak is survived by his wife, Heather; brothers Tony of W. Va., and Ned (Donna) Wrobel; sister-in-law, Kim Wrobel; nephew, Kent Wrobel; nieces Carrie Rawn and Amy Harrison (Mike); and great-nephews Nick and Jake Rawn; along with many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Mark Wrobel in August; and mother and father-in-law, Dorothy and Vincent Klein.
Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Fort Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.
