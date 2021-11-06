AUBURN - Jak Wrobel, 73, passed away after a brief illness on Nov. 4, 2021. Jak was born in Auburn, NY, the son of the late Edward and Josephine Wrobel. He was a 1966, graduate of Mount Carmel High School and attended ACC. Jak was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Army that included a tour in Vietnam. Jak enjoyed attending the Auburn Doubledays games, and was a member of the Booster Club. He was self-employed as an artist, and was well known throughout the U.S. and abroad. He also participated in several Renaissance troupes throughout the country. Jak and Heather also enjoyed traveling.