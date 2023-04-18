James A. Taber

May 25, 1943 - April 14, 2023

AUBURN — James A. Taber (known to family and friends as Jim), of Auburn, NY, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023. Jim was 79 years old.

Jim was born on May 25, 1943, in Auburn, NY to Clophas Taber and Katherine (Walsh) Taber.

Jim graduated from East High School in Auburn. After graduation, Jim was a frequent patron at Jim & Floyd's Restaurant on State Street, where he met the love of his life and future wife, Juanita L. Morgan.

He worked as a waiter at LaCastro's Restaurant on Columbus Street. Before beginning his career, Jim traveled the world.

Jim enlisted in the New York State Police on June 10, 1965. He was promoted to investigator on January 24, 1974. During his 28-year career, he was assigned to several posts throughout New York state. One of Jim's most enjoyable assignments was working out of the Wolcott Station. Jim retired on July 17, 1993.

After retirement, Jim decided he wanted to continue to pursue community service. He successfully ran and was elected to the Cayuga County Legislature.

After serving two terms in the Legislature, Jim continued his public service career with the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office. During his 22-year tenure, Jim served as undersheriff, acting sheriff, and jail administrator.

Jim was a dedicated member of several social organizations that included the Auburn Elks Club #474, the Sons of the American Legion Post #1107, and the Ancient Order of the Hibernians.

Jim made many lifelong friends with whom he enjoyed socializing, golfing, and bowling. In his free time, Jim enjoyed walking at Emerson Park. He had a great sense of humor and was a loving and devoted husband and father.

Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Juanita; their four children: Christine Tanner, of Union Springs, James P. Taber (Michele), of Ormond Beach, FL, Susan E. Taber, of Auburn, Lynn M. Taber (Aras), of Philadelphia, PA; his Corgi, Murphy; and six grandchildren: Laura, Jenn, Andrew, Eric, Christopher, and Jennifer. Jim is also survived by his younger sister, Kathy Bodner (Peter); his niece, Katie; his nephew, Paul; and several cousins.

Jim was predeceased by his mother and father, and his Labrador Retriever, Kaylee.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. The funeral service will be held privately for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fingerlakes SPCA, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.