James B. Lees

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Cynthia (Thomas) Lees; and loving children Thomas Lees of Auburn, Tammi Lees of Brunswick Hills, OH, and Timothy Lees of Port Byron; grandchildren Thomas Lees, Jr., Brittan Lees, Braydon Lees, Emma Lees, Charlotte Lees, Savannah Lees, and Jordan Wilson; and great-granddaughter Summer Wilson. Jim is also survived by his parents Richard and Alma (Baker) Lees; mother-in-law Edna Thomas; siblings Richard Lees (Barbara), Patricia Craine, Joseph Lees, and Margaret Butler; along with several cousins, nephews, and nieces. He was predeceased by his father-in-law Frank Thomas.

Jim was born in Auburn and graduated from Port Byron High School in 1967. He served in the Army from 1968-1971, and received a Bronze Medal for his service in Vietnam. Jim retired from McQuay in 2015 after 47 years.

Jim enjoyed hunting and watching sports, but nothing brought him more pleasure than spending time with his family. Jim's family was everything to him, and he was everything to his family. Jim was a devoted and loving husband, and he rarely passed up an opportunity to make his wife laugh. He was a proud and loving father and grandfather, who never missed a game, a recital, a ceremony, or a race. Jim's sacrifices are countless and his love for his family is immeasurable. Jim was taken from his family too soon and he will be deeply missed.