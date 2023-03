James C. Farrar

April 25, 1947 - March 26, 2023

James C. Farrar passed away peacefully March 26, 2023. He was the son of James and Dawn Farrar of Skaneateles.

James is survived by his brother, Christopher Farrar (Sharon), of Auburn; nephews: Matthew Farrar (Kat), of SC, Kevin (Laura) Farrar, of NC; and three great-nephews.

He was retired after working many years for Marine Midland Bank and Tops Markets. There will be no calling hours. Services will be private.