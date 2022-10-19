James C. Jacobs

July 12, 1931 - Oct. 7, 2022

WATERTOWN — James C. Jacobs, 91, born July 12, 1931, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY.

Jim is survived by his wife, Brenda, of Watertown, NY; his brother, William Jacobs and his wife, Marlene, of Auburn, NY; he is also survived by his children: Cynthia Jacobs, of Skaneateles, NY, Barbara Myers (Douglas), of York, SC, Jennifer Jacobs Nix (Jeffrey), of Ellenwood, GA, and J.C. Jacobs, of Skaneateles, NY; three grandchildren: Emily Cosbar, of San Francisco, CA, Abigail Nix, of Ellenwood, GA, Gavin Jacobs, of Syracuse, NY; and many nieces and nephews. His brother Robert predeceased him in 1953.

Jim had a full career in the military, more specifically in the Marine Corps from 1952-1992, achieving the rank of Warrant Officer and serving in two wars, the Korean Conflict, with the first Marine Division that entered Korea, and Desert Storm, where he earned the Bronze Star for saving the lives of his men in a bombing of his tank during one particular dangerous mission. His letters home were filled with lots of stories and how homesick he was. He returned home safe and sound and was honored by the VFW in Aurelius, NY.

He worked for the New York Telephone Company from 1956 until his retirement in 1986. He had many local friends from the telephone company as well as the Marine Corps and enjoyed traveling after his retirement, having lived in southern California for a while before returning to New York state, where he said was the best place to live.

Per his wishes, there are no services or calling hours.