James C. Knapp

July 19, 1935 - Feb. 26, 2023

AUBURN — James C. Knapp, 87, formally of Perrine Avenue, Auburn, passed away Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 in Auburn Nursing Home. Born in Ledyard, July 19, 1935, he was the son of the late William and Nancy (Ammerman) Knapp.

For many years, James worked for Waite Dairy Farm in Aurelius as well as Fort Hill Cemetery before retiring.

He is survived by his children: Karen (Joe) Norris, Joe (Lori) Page, Ethal Finizio, Nancy, Evelyn, April Knapp; as well as Marjorie's children: Deborah Racona, Robert, Michael Feocco and Louis Youtt; a sister, Hazel Borza; many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. In addition to his parents James was predeceased by his longtime companion Marjory Youtt; 13 siblings; and a very special brother-in-law, Peter Borza.

At James' request, there are no funeral services. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Contributions may be made in memory of James to the Auburn Nursing Home, 85 Thornton Ave., Auburn, NY 13021.

