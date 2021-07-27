James C. Maywalt, Sr.

April 15, 1941 - July 23, 2021

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ - James C. Maywalt Sr., 80, of Wall Twp. passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 23, 2021.

Born and raised in Auburn, NY, he went on proudly serve in the US Navy. Upon his return from Naval service, he graduated from Syracuse University with a Degree in Business.

After residing in upstate New York, he moved his family to Wall Township, NJ in 1977 where he resided until his passing.

Jim was an avid golfer and was a long-time member of Woodlake Country Club in Lakewood. Most recently, he could be found playing cards with his buddies at least twice a week and getting his walks in on the Spring Lake Boardwalk. He never wavered from his love for the NY Yankees and the Giants, no matter the season. He is probably best known for his sense of humor and ability to chat with just about anyone. He loved people!

He was predeceased by his wife Geraldine (Mitchell) Maywalt, his grandson Tommy McClenahan, his parents Robert J. and Mildred (Weaver) Maywalt, his brother Bob Maywalt and sister Donna Maywalt.